JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Beazley (LON:BEZ) Price Target to GBX 690

Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 670 ($8.11) to GBX 690 ($8.36) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 630 ($7.63) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 589 ($7.13) to GBX 598 ($7.24) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 575 ($6.96) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 528.50 ($6.40).

Shares of LON:BEZ opened at GBX 500.50 ($6.06) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of £3.05 billion and a PE ratio of 1,220.73. Beazley has a 52 week low of GBX 339.90 ($4.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 516.20 ($6.25). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 475.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 457.05.

In other news, insider Raj Agrawal bought 429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 440 ($5.33) per share, for a total transaction of £1,887.60 ($2,285.78).

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

