JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Position Trimmed by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. decreased its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,721 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JVAL. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JVAL traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.45. 210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,837. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $39.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.86.

