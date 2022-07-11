Jupiter Market Capitalization Reaches $16.88 Million (JUP)

Jupiter (JUP) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $16.88 million and $6.24 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jupiter has traded up 48.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00135625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004821 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00016156 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,174,486 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

