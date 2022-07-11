Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.57.

Several analysts have commented on KPTI shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $5.25 on Monday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.73. The stock has a market cap of $416.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.14.

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $47.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 325,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,850.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,751.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 331,978 shares of company stock worth $2,153,045 over the last 90 days. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 24,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

