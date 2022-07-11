Keller Group plc (LON:KLR) Insider Purchases £1,703.75 in Stock

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Rating) insider Kerry Porritt bought 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 725 ($8.78) per share, with a total value of £1,703.75 ($2,063.15).

LON KLR opened at GBX 748 ($9.06) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 755.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 816.99. Keller Group plc has a one year low of GBX 670 ($8.11) and a one year high of GBX 1,043.60 ($12.64). The firm has a market cap of £544.33 million and a P/E ratio of 869.77.

Keller Group Company Profile

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services. It also provides solutions, such as containment, excavation support, stabilization, marine structures, seepage control, slope stabilisation, remediation, and monitoring, as well as bearing capacity.

