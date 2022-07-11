Keller Group plc (LON:KLR) Insider Purchases £1,703.75 in Stock

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Rating) insider Kerry Porritt bought 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 725 ($8.78) per share, with a total value of £1,703.75 ($2,063.15).
LON KLR opened at GBX 748 ($9.06) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 755.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 816.99. Keller Group plc has a one year low of GBX 670 ($8.11) and a one year high of GBX 1,043.60 ($12.64). The firm has a market cap of £544.33 million and a P/E ratio of 869.77.
Keller Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
