Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kelt Exploration currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Shares of KELTF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.47. 50,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,833. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average is $4.82. Kelt Exploration has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $6.60.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

