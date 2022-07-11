KeyCorp Increases LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Price Target to $42.00

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

LTC has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised LTC Properties from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised LTC Properties from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LTC Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

LTC opened at $38.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 0.90. LTC Properties has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 15.55 and a quick ratio of 15.55.

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.08 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 7.48%. LTC Properties’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LTC Properties will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 160.56%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTC. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,778,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,869,000 after acquiring an additional 213,028 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 82,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

