KeyFi (KEYFI) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $688.00

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded down 16.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 11th. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000639 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, KeyFi has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $352,420.68 and approximately $688.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00119106 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016862 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00033198 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

