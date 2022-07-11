KickToken Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $166,001.00 (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. During the last week, KickToken has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $166,001.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken coin can currently be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004902 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,421.30 or 1.00015933 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009558 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004898 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002820 BTC.

About KickToken

KickToken (KICK) is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 123,197,448 coins. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

Buying and Selling KickToken

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

