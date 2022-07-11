Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,772 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 238.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,161,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,194 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 26,792,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,257 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,430,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,871,000 after acquiring an additional 478,441 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,870,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,380,000 after acquiring an additional 344,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 963,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,789,000 after acquiring an additional 252,872 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.83. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,754. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.43 and a 200 day moving average of $69.09. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.51 and a 52-week high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.