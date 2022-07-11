Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 77.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,418 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Snap by 198.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Snap stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.23. The stock had a trading volume of 367,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,009,410. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.59. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of -41.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $83.34.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. Snap’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SNAP shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $45.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $26.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $80,011.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,138,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,559,594.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $7,312,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,327,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,589,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,526,688 shares of company stock valued at $42,888,638 in the last 90 days.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

