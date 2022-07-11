Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Has $478,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 157.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.78. 400,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,572,621. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.48 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.39.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

