Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,176 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for about 1.5% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 1,427.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 53.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.83.

Shares of BA traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $136.89. 40,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,223,036. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.36. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $241.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

