Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Buys 586 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,401 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $19,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,093 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,086,911,000 after purchasing an additional 643,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,597,416 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 211,062 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,739,460 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,821,679,000 after acquiring an additional 304,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Adobe by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,269,102 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,987,897,000 after acquiring an additional 427,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded down $3.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $385.62. 14,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,571,567. The stock has a market cap of $180.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $394.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $446.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

