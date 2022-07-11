Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Buys Shares of 132,287 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP acquired a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 132,287 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,267,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHEL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.12) to GBX 2,860 ($34.63) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.70) to GBX 2,850 ($34.51) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.67) to GBX 2,550 ($30.88) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.89) to GBX 2,779 ($33.65) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,607.00.

Shares of SHEL traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.10. 50,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,253,002. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.23. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $46.54 and a 1-year high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

