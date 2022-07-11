Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lessened its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,282 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $13,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% in the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,456,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $1,300,000. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 19.4% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 11.9% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $182.42. The stock had a trading volume of 7,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,972. The stock has a market cap of $56.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.03 and a 12 month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.64.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

