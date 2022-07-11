Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Grows Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,443 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $22,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.88.

Shares of SYK traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $197.37. The stock had a trading volume of 8,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,602. The company has a market cap of $74.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.34 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

