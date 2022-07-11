Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $16.54 Million Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP decreased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,683 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $16,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 163,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,744,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $547,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YUM. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.47.

Yum! Brands stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.59. 4,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,392. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.46. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.37 and a 52 week high of $139.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

About Yum! Brands (Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.