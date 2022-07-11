Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Purchases 367,419 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 104.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 720,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367,419 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP owned 0.21% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $34,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 44,633,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,994 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,557,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,763,000 after buying an additional 1,307,711 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 168.6% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,187,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,247,000 after buying an additional 745,536 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 923,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,752,000 after buying an additional 430,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 600,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,450,000 after buying an additional 370,743 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,081. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.64 and a 52-week high of $55.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.13 and a 200 day moving average of $45.03.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

