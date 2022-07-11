Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 195 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP cut its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $560,036,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,333,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,428,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Allstate by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $850,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,170,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,983,000 after acquiring an additional 944,202 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.75.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded down $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $130.03. The stock had a trading volume of 14,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,360. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.97.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 28.48%.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

