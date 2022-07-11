Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 2,191 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lessened its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 991.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LH traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $243.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,047. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $240.59 and a 200-day moving average of $262.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.02. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $212.40 and a 12-month high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LH has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.72.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

