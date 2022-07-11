Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 2,435 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 296,292 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 1.3% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $29,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in CVS Health by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,274 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 11,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.05.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.09. 37,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,937,408. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $79.33 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $123.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

