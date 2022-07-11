KRS Capital Management LLC Buys 118 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,297 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 1.1% of KRS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. KGI Securities downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $130.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.96.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,772.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NKE traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.26. 67,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,360,265. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $99.53 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.96. The company has a market cap of $167.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About NIKE (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.