KRS Capital Management LLC Has $363,000 Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

KRS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 81.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,891 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,168 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.6% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 59,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $8,535,000. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 126.3% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 26,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 14,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 22.0% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 35,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $74,856.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,700.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $387,845.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 496,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,836,446.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,327 shares of company stock worth $657,985. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.54.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,148,425. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.41. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.99%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile (Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.