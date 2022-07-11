KRS Capital Management LLC Sells 3,130 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

KRS Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 929.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 62.4% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plug Power alerts:

PLUG traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.50. 368,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,567,311. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 10.51.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.99 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 97.29%. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

PLUG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Plug Power from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Plug Power from $49.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Plug Power to $20.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.81.

Plug Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.