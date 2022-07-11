Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Shares Gap Down to $34.38

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.38, but opened at $32.60. Las Vegas Sands shares last traded at $31.36, with a volume of 118,116 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group set a $42.00 price target on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.69.

The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.92.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 46.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 545.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,462 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1,777.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 312.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,563 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 74,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,609 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

