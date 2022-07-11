Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Acquires 7,315 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,660 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares during the period. United Rentals accounts for 1.0% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $12,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $238,172,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,926,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,220,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 6,738.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 122,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,605,000 after buying an additional 120,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 179.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 186,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,344,000 after purchasing an additional 119,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shiv Singh acquired 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:URI traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $247.90. 1,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,552. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.54 and a 12-month high of $414.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $273.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.53.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.45. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. OTR Global downgraded United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on United Rentals from $400.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.00.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

