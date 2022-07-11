Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Acquires 785 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in Constellation Brands by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,810,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,115 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,885,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,116,000 after acquiring an additional 943,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,551,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,398,000 after buying an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,837,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,044,000 after buying an additional 89,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,569,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,800,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total transaction of $3,269,526.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,248 shares of company stock worth $4,630,618 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $241.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,543. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.00.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

