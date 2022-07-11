Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,115,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $2,601,000. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 39,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in PepsiCo by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 13,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PEP traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $170.96. The stock had a trading volume of 72,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,531,715. The company has a market cap of $236.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.03 and a 200 day moving average of $168.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.78 and a 1 year high of $177.62.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.36.

In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

