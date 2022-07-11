Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $10.92 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,416 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises 0.9% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

MDT traded down $1.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.27. The stock had a trading volume of 21,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,329,404. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.91. The firm has a market cap of $118.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $86.95 and a one year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen raised their price target on Medtronic to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.96.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

