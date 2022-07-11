Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $4.57 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.44.

PayPal stock traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.72. 145,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,362,303. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.79. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $81.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.