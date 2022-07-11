Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 319 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.42. 74,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,080,834. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $88.53 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.73.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.