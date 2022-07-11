Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Trims Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. trimmed its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,726 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned about 0.05% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $8,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 764.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEM stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.30. 129,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,149,062. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.80 and its 200-day moving average is $54.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.89. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $43.74 and a 52 week high of $67.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.90%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AEM shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.56.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

