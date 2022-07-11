Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.06

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.06 per share by the construction company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.
Lennox International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Lennox International has a dividend payout ratio of 27.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lennox International to earn $15.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.
NYSE LII traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $215.98. 319,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,100. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.41. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $182.85 and a 1-year high of $345.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90.
In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total value of $41,032.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,297 shares in the company, valued at $471,252.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $221,686.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at $523,266.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have commented on LII. StockNews.com began coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Lennox International from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lennox International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lennox International from $254.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen raised Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.50.
About Lennox International (Get Rating)
Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lennox International (LII)
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
- Here’s How to Dollar Cost Average into Positions in a Bear Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.