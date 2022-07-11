Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.06

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.06 per share by the construction company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Lennox International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Lennox International has a dividend payout ratio of 27.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lennox International to earn $15.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

NYSE LII traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $215.98. 319,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,100. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.41. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $182.85 and a 1-year high of $345.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.33. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 153.38% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total value of $41,032.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,297 shares in the company, valued at $471,252.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $221,686.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at $523,266.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LII. StockNews.com began coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Lennox International from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lennox International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lennox International from $254.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen raised Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.50.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

