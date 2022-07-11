Lethean One Day Volume Reaches $15.00 (LTHN)

Lethean (LTHN) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lethean has a total market cap of $120,449.96 and approximately $15.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lethean has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,424.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,142.59 or 0.05594097 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00026321 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00247810 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $130.98 or 0.00641278 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00071826 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.84 or 0.00508388 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

