Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $21.73

Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.73 and last traded at $21.73, with a volume of 3996 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.17.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LBTYK. StockNews.com upgraded Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 148.96%.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $484,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,776,372.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 8,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $204,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,820.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,060 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Liberty Global by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 19,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Liberty Global by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth about $1,902,000. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,455,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,339,000 after purchasing an additional 74,232 shares in the last quarter. 54.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.