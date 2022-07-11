Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.00

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 8182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LILA. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Latin America news, SVP Aamir Hussain bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone purchased 567,151 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $4,599,594.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 567,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,602.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,144,302 shares of company stock valued at $9,289,089. Insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Liberty Latin America in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 437,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 10.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 216,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 20,121 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 442,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 177,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 93,903 shares during the period. 18.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

