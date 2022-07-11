Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.00

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 8182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on LILA. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.
In other Liberty Latin America news, SVP Aamir Hussain bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone purchased 567,151 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $4,599,594.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 567,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,602.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,144,302 shares of company stock valued at $9,289,089. Insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Liberty Latin America in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 437,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 10.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 216,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 20,121 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 442,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 177,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 93,903 shares during the period. 18.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Liberty Latin America Company Profile (NASDAQ:LILA)
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liberty Latin America (LILA)
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
- Here’s How to Dollar Cost Average into Positions in a Bear Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.