Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) PT Lowered to C$30.00

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp to C$30.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a C$50.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$80.00 to C$60.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Eight Capital restated a buy rating and set a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce to C$45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$75.89.
Shares of TSE:LSPD opened at C$27.44 on Thursday. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12 month low of C$19.58 and a 12 month high of C$165.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.57. The firm has a market cap of C$4.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37.
Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
