Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) PT Lowered to C$30.00

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp to C$30.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a C$50.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$80.00 to C$60.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$71.00 to C$60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Eight Capital restated a buy rating and set a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$75.89.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at C$27.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1 year low of C$19.58 and a 1 year high of C$165.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.37.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Desimone sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.47, for a total transaction of C$32,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$361,630.46. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Robert Micak sold 4,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.60, for a total transaction of C$138,853.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$189,904. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,894 shares of company stock valued at $172,568.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

