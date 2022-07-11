LinkEye (LET) Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

LinkEye (LET) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Over the last seven days, LinkEye has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One LinkEye coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LinkEye has a total market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $553,186.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LinkEye Coin Profile

LinkEye launched on September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 899,999,000 coins. LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LinkEye’s official website is www.linkeye.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

LinkEye Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LinkEye directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LinkEye should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LinkEye using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

