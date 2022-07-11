Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) Stock Price Up 10.4%

Lion One Metals Limited (CVE:LIO – Get Rating) shares rose 10.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.49 and last traded at C$1.49. Approximately 93,937 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 131,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.35.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lion One Metals in a report on Friday, June 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$226.81 million and a P/E ratio of -58.00. The company has a current ratio of 52.06, a quick ratio of 51.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.16.

Lion One Metals ( CVE:LIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Lion One Metals Limited will post -0.02048 earnings per share for the current year.

Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji. Its principal property is the 100% owned Tuvatu Gold project, which comprise four special prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 13,619 hectares located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji.

