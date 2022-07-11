Litecoin Cash Trading 2.9% Lower This Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.55 million and $185.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 761,386,137 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

