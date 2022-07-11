Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen raised Livent from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Livent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Livent from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Livent from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Livent has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Livent stock opened at $22.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 82.41 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.03. Livent has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $34.61.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.92 million. Livent had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 11.56%. Livent’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Livent will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Livent by 8.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 122,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Livent in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Livent by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 168,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 35,948 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 62,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

