Loser Coin Reaches One Day Volume of $592,921.00 (LOWB)

Loser Coin (LOWB) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 11th. Loser Coin has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $592,921.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loser Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Loser Coin has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00115927 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004855 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00017041 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00033217 BTC.

About Loser Coin

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Loser Coin Coin Trading

