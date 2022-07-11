Loudon Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the quarter. Polaris accounts for 2.1% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Loudon Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Polaris worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PII. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,776,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,162,000 after buying an additional 1,655,218 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,614,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Polaris by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,603,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,076,000 after purchasing an additional 325,070 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Polaris by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 440,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,366,000 after purchasing an additional 267,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Polaris by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,671,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,719,000 after purchasing an additional 175,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

PII has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Polaris from $149.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Polaris in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.82.

Shares of NYSE:PII traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,450. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.24 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.78.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 43.24%. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

