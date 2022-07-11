Loudon Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Loudon Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,255,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,463,290,000 after purchasing an additional 456,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Public Storage by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,581,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,963,549,000 after purchasing an additional 608,871 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,189,857,000 after purchasing an additional 66,728 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Public Storage by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,792,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,045,992,000 after purchasing an additional 430,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $735,608,000. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $348.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.82.

Public Storage stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $314.96. 1,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $292.32 and a 12 month high of $421.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $318.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.52. The company has a market cap of $55.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.31.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.75%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

