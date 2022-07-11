Loudon Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Loudon Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 30,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Truist Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Truist Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TFC. Citigroup lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.19.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.53. The stock had a trading volume of 32,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,225,735. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $44.75 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The company has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

