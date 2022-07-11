Loudon Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Loudon Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland accounts for 3.2% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADM traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,855,449. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $56.91 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.16 and a 200-day moving average of $81.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland (Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.