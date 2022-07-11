Loudon Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Loudon Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 1.7% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays set a $220.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.65.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $185.92. The company had a trading volume of 14,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,691. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.58. The stock has a market cap of $162.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

