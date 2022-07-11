Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,663 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 1.7% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $20,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $328,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 249.5% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $181.91. 19,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,101,670. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $116.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.03 and its 200-day moving average is $211.95.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.08%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.16.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

